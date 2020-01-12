Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Socorro Chapel 309 Garfield St. Socorro , NM 87801 (575)-835-1530 Rosary 7:00 PM San Miguel Catholic Church 403 El Camino Real Socorro , NM View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM San Miguel Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pablo Aguilar







Pablo Aguilar Sr, age 90, a resident of Socorro, New Mexico, passed away on January 6, 2020 with his loving wife, Canda, of 70 years by his side. Born June 29, 1929 in San Antonio, New Mexico to Valente and Inez Aguilar, Pablo was the eldest of five children. Pablo is preceded in death by his parents, Valente and Inez Aguilar, brothers, Lorenzo Aguilar, George Aguilar; sister Priscilla Montoya; and his beloved son, Paul Aguilar, Jr who lost his battle to cancer in 2017. Pablo is survived by his wife; brother, Luis Aguilar and sister, Lupe Montoya. His children; Steven Aguilar Sr. (Patty - spouse), Chris Aguilar (Anna - spouse), and daughter Kathleen Aguilar (Simon Walls - partner) as well as his extended family. His grandchildren; Norman (Tammy - spouse), Paul III, John (Leslie - spouse), Steven Jr (Julia - spouse), Kimberly (Paul Marquez - spouse), Jason (Dionne - spouse), Meghann, . Great-grandchildren; Paul IV, Unique (Daryl Silva - spouse), Damon, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Charmiane, Romeo, Shawnesse, and great-greatgrandson; Alijah. Pablo worked in the mines with his father. Later he and Canda started A-1 Quality Redi-Mix, Inc. Never retiring, he continued working and operating the loader. He enjoyed his travels through Europe, Puerto Rico, and South America. He always enjoyed reading the newspaper, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He was a kind, generous, and charitable person to all he encountered. Rosary to be recited on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:00 pm at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real , Socorro, New Mexico. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 am at San Miguel Catholic Church with Father Hickman presiding. Burial will take place at San Antonio Catholic Cemetery following service. Pallbearers will be John Aguilar, Steven Aguilar Jr., Jason Aguilar, Paul Aguilar IV Honorary pallbearers Norman Aguilar, Paul Aguilar III, Simon Walls.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the and/or the Mayo Clinic. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



Pablo's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services 309 Garfield St Socorro, NM 87801 575-835-1530



Pablo AguilarPablo Aguilar Sr, age 90, a resident of Socorro, New Mexico, passed away on January 6, 2020 with his loving wife, Canda, of 70 years by his side. Born June 29, 1929 in San Antonio, New Mexico to Valente and Inez Aguilar, Pablo was the eldest of five children. Pablo is preceded in death by his parents, Valente and Inez Aguilar, brothers, Lorenzo Aguilar, George Aguilar; sister Priscilla Montoya; and his beloved son, Paul Aguilar, Jr who lost his battle to cancer in 2017. Pablo is survived by his wife; brother, Luis Aguilar and sister, Lupe Montoya. His children; Steven Aguilar Sr. (Patty - spouse), Chris Aguilar (Anna - spouse), and daughter Kathleen Aguilar (Simon Walls - partner) as well as his extended family. His grandchildren; Norman (Tammy - spouse), Paul III, John (Leslie - spouse), Steven Jr (Julia - spouse), Kimberly (Paul Marquez - spouse), Jason (Dionne - spouse), Meghann, . Great-grandchildren; Paul IV, Unique (Daryl Silva - spouse), Damon, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Charmiane, Romeo, Shawnesse, and great-greatgrandson; Alijah. Pablo worked in the mines with his father. Later he and Canda started A-1 Quality Redi-Mix, Inc. Never retiring, he continued working and operating the loader. He enjoyed his travels through Europe, Puerto Rico, and South America. He always enjoyed reading the newspaper, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He was a kind, generous, and charitable person to all he encountered. Rosary to be recited on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:00 pm at San Miguel Catholic Church, 403 El Camino Real , Socorro, New Mexico. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 am at San Miguel Catholic Church with Father Hickman presiding. Burial will take place at San Antonio Catholic Cemetery following service. Pallbearers will be John Aguilar, Steven Aguilar Jr., Jason Aguilar, Paul Aguilar IV Honorary pallbearers Norman Aguilar, Paul Aguilar III, Simon Walls.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the and/or the Mayo Clinic. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com Pablo's care has been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services 309 Garfield St Socorro, NM 87801 575-835-1530 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.