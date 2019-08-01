Pablo Padilla Sr.
Pablo Padilla Sr., age 66, fell asleep peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in the South Valley of Albuquerque on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1952 in Los Padillas, NM, to Julian Sr. and Susana Padilla. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Sylvestre, Clemente, and baby Pablo. He is survived by his sweetheart Dorothy Marquez; brothers Julian Jr. and Rafael; his sisters Clara, Grace, Demecia, and Bernadette; his children, Paulette, Suzanna, Pablo Jr., and Destiny; and seven grandchildren. Pablo Sr. was a man of strong faith and believing. He was always a cheerful giver and a true, lifelong adventurer. He will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the Padilla Family home, 7241 Isleta Blvd SW ABQ, NM, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019