Pablo Padilla Sr. (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pablo Padilla Sr..
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Padilla Family home
7241 Isleta Blvd SW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pablo Padilla Sr.





Pablo Padilla Sr., age 66, fell asleep peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in the South Valley of Albuquerque on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1952 in Los Padillas, NM, to Julian Sr. and Susana Padilla. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Sylvestre, Clemente, and baby Pablo. He is survived by his sweetheart Dorothy Marquez; brothers Julian Jr. and Rafael; his sisters Clara, Grace, Demecia, and Bernadette; his children, Paulette, Suzanna, Pablo Jr., and Destiny; and seven grandchildren. Pablo Sr. was a man of strong faith and believing. He was always a cheerful giver and a true, lifelong adventurer. He will be missed by all who knew him. A celebration of his life will be held at the Padilla Family home, 7241 Isleta Blvd SW ABQ, NM, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.