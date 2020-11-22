1/1
Paige Diamond
1962 - 2020
Paige Diamond



Paige Diamond, age 58, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born in Denver, CO on October 12, 1962, to Gary Johnson and LuLu Luce.

She was preceded in death by her mother, LuLu Mae Luce; father, Gary Johnson; brothers, Jeffery Johnson and Trevor Johnson.

Paige is survived by her brother, Matthew Kenneth and wife Elizabeth Diamond Johnson of Albuquerque, NM; nephew, Dominic Johnson of Albuquerque, NM; her most treasured pets LuLu, Jack, and Lucky.

Paige was very driven and loved learning. After graduating from Lakewood High School, she went on to receive her bachelor's from the University of Colorado in 1986. From there she pursued and attained her master's degree from the University of Texas in 1990. She worked as a Real Estate Broker for 20 years.

Paige was greatly loved and will be forever missed. One of her favorite quotes and sayings to live by, really says it best:

"You will find as you look back upon your life, that the moments when you have really lived - are the moments when you have done things in the Spirit of Love."

To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
