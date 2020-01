Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paloma Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paloma Sanchez











Paloma Sierra Sanchez, 19, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 4, 2000 passed away December 25, 2019. The lack of Paloma's radiant smile, caring heart, and straight forward personality in the world leaves a huge void that will be deeply missed. She is survived by her parents Deborah Escandon and Enrique Sanchez, her maternal grandparents Omega and Juan Escandon, her uncles Carlos Escandon and Mario Escandon, her siblings Josh Escandon, Juan Carlos Escandon, Santana Escandon, Ricky Sanchez, and Selena Sanchez, niece Rosa Sanchez, spirit mom Edwina Leal, and spirit dad Steve Leal. On Monday January 13th, 2020 a viewing will be held at Strong Throne Mortuary at 9:00 a.m., which will be followed by graveside services at Fairview at 11:30 a.m.



Paloma SanchezPaloma Sierra Sanchez, 19, born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 4, 2000 passed away December 25, 2019. The lack of Paloma's radiant smile, caring heart, and straight forward personality in the world leaves a huge void that will be deeply missed. She is survived by her parents Deborah Escandon and Enrique Sanchez, her maternal grandparents Omega and Juan Escandon, her uncles Carlos Escandon and Mario Escandon, her siblings Josh Escandon, Juan Carlos Escandon, Santana Escandon, Ricky Sanchez, and Selena Sanchez, niece Rosa Sanchez, spirit mom Edwina Leal, and spirit dad Steve Leal. On Monday January 13th, 2020 a viewing will be held at Strong Throne Mortuary at 9:00 a.m., which will be followed by graveside services at Fairview at 11:30 a.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close