On Friday, August 23, 2019, Pamela Ann Chavez, loving wife, mother of three children, one godson, and six grandchildren, passed



away at the age of 56.



Pamela was born on December 6, 1962 in Albuquerque, NM to Ben and Ann (Volesky) Chavez. She was a single, loving mother to her three sons; Andre Glover, Alejandro Chavez, and Jose Chavez. On June 7, 2014, she married Michael Gallegos who she loved and shared laughs with.



Pamela had a passion for football, music, and romantic novels. She loved spending time with her loved ones, watching her team, the San Francisco 49ers, and collecting 49ers and Elvis Presley memorabilia. She was known for her loyalty, good sense of humor, and compassionate spirit.



Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Ann. She is survived by her father, Ben; her husband, Michael; her three children,



Andre, Alejandro, and



Jose; her godson, Nicco; her six grandchildren,



Antonio, Andre Jr, Wesley, Mateo, Azariyah, and



Leilani; her four brothers, Denise, Larry, Benny,



Eddy and several cousins, daughter-in-law's, nieces



and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 a.m., at the New Beginnings Church at 3601 Montgomery Blvd



NE. Flowers or donations may be sent to 152 La Vega Dr. SW. Please visit our online guest book for Pamela at



