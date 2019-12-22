Pamela J. Maestas

Service Information
DeVargas Funeral Home
623 N. Railroad Ave.
Espanola, NM
87532
(505)-662-2400
Obituary
Pamela J. Maestas (Willcut)



Pamela J. Maestas (Willcut) 63, a resident of Albuquerque passed away on December 15, 2019 of natural causes. Pamela was an avid pet lover and took great pride in caring for rescued pets. Pamela is survived by her brother Steve Willcut, and Son Adam Maestas. Services are pending at will be announced once they become available. The family of Pamela J. Maestas (Willcut) has entrusted the care of their loved one to the



DeVargas Funeral Home of the Espanola Valley.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
