Pat Carnahan
Patricia Ann Carnahan, age 92, Matriarch of our family, passed away on June 25, 2020, at her home in Albuquerque, NM. Pat was well known for her laugh, her never-ending love for her family and friends, her hospitality, and her love for the Lord. She was born in Washington, DC to Robert Hawkins Travers and Agnes Margaret Skinner Travers, and was raised in Alexandria, Virginia, which no doubt contributed to her lifelong love for the ocean. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Ed Carnahan, who joined the Lord in 2011, and is survived by her 6 children and their spouses: (Marclare Bell, Ned & "Major Pat" Carnahan, Sue Raiford, Laura Carnahan-Myers, Chris & Pam Carnahan, and Tim & Julia Fox), 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Our large family came from a "blended" beginning, but it is a testament to Pat that all of the children were well-loved and share this loss equally. She also leaves behind numerous friends who she considered to be family. Many happy hours were spent in the company of her friends from Bible Study, the "Bagel Group," and Red Hats. Throughout her life she was employed by the American Red Cross, The Pentagon, U.S. Forest Service, and Families for Children. She also served as a volunteer for many years at Presbyterian Hospital and Sandia Hospice, actively attended Mountain Christian Church, and was heavily involved with missionary work in India, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic. There are so many things her family will miss about her, including her insistence on providing each family member attending the Easter celebration with an Easter basket (even those who were well past middle age). She also instituted a Christmas "money hunt" many years ago, a tradition which was still alive and well this past Christmas. After hiding money in different rooms of the house, she would set the family members loose to try to find it. It often took many hours for the "game" to end because the bills were so well-hidden that even Pat couldn't find them. A service was held Thursday, July 2, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Guests who are unable to attend can honor her memory by watching the service via livestream at www.FrenchFunerals.com
and click on the link. Memorial Contributions can be made in her memory to India Inland Mission at: INIM, PO Box 2603, Forest, VA 24551, or online at www.inlandmission.org
. The family is also compiling a celebration of life book. Please share with us your favorite memories of Pat. Describe your relationship with her and why she was important in your life. Please include a photo (if you can find one) of you with Pat. Once we compile everyone's stories and contributions we will send it out to everyone who contributed, and the rest of her loved ones. You can email your memories to PatCarnahanMemories@gmail.com or mail them to Jacob Fox, PO Box 1173, Tijeras, NM 87059. As we process our loss of Pat here on Earth, we are comforted by the fact that she spoke often of Heaven, holding fast to the promises of God, and looking forward with great joy to the day she would be freed from the "chains" of her oxygen concentrator. "When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: 'Death has been swallowed up in victory.' 'Where, O death, is your sting?' The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." 1 Corinthians 15:54-56. Please visit our online guestbook for Pat at www.FrenchFunerals.com