Pat (Petie) Fuentes
Pat (Petie)
Fuentes, 83,
passed away
peacefully at
home on Monday, July 8th, 2019. She was was preceded in death by her husband,
John Fuentes an Air Force Veteran. She was the last to join fourteen brothers and sisters in Heaven. She is survived by her children, daughter, Judy Overholser (Val); and son, Don
Fuentes; granddaughters, Jasah Overholser (Dominic) and Lizell Stanton; great-grandchildren, Cash and Khloe; along with many nieces and nephews. She was an angel on Earth and now in Heaven. Rosary will be recited Thursday, July 18, 2019,
6:00 p.m. at
FRENCH â€"
Lomas. Mass
will be celebrated on Friday,
July 19, 2019,
11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the
Assumption
Catholic Church,
Lomas and Tennessee with a celebration of life to follow. Please see visit our online guestbook for Petie at
www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019