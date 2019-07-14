Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Fuentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat (Petie) Fuentes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pat (Petie) Fuentes Obituary
Pat (Petie) Fuentes



Pat (Petie)

Fuentes, 83,

passed away

peacefully at

home on Monday, July 8th, 2019. She was was preceded in death by her husband,

John Fuentes an Air Force Veteran. She was the last to join fourteen brothers and sisters in Heaven. She is survived by her children, daughter, Judy Overholser (Val); and son, Don

Fuentes; granddaughters, Jasah Overholser (Dominic) and Lizell Stanton; great-grandchildren, Cash and Khloe; along with many nieces and nephews. She was an angel on Earth and now in Heaven. Rosary will be recited Thursday, July 18, 2019,

6:00 p.m. at

FRENCH â€"

Lomas. Mass

will be celebrated on Friday,

July 19, 2019,

11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the

Assumption

Catholic Church,

Lomas and Tennessee with a celebration of life to follow. Please see visit our online guestbook for Petie at

www.frenchfunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now