Patrice Eileen CliffordMay 23, 1950 – August 14, 2020Patrice was born in Gary, IN and adopted by Thomas and Ann Clifford at three months of age. After moving with her family to Yardley, PA at the age of two, she attended Saint Ignatius Elementary School, Charles Bohem Junior High, and Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills, PA. Patrice graduated from Bowling Green University in Ohio in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught special education in the Albuquerque school System for several years.After leaving teaching, she was employed by the City of Albuquerque Police Department and then in the Training Division of the City as a facilitator and trainer. Upon retiring from the City, she became the Executive Director for the Retired Public Employees of New Mexico. Patrice also served on the board of the nonprofit, the Peanut Butter and Jelly foundation, for years.Patrice was a runner in high school and a competitive age-group swimmer. She enjoyed the outdoors and especially her dogs. She helped raise a young lady named Tasha as her daughter after Tasha's parents died. Patrice had many close friends and was appreciated for her pleasant demeanor and friendly treatment of others.She is survived by and her three brothers, Robert A. Clifford and his wife, Karen, and their two sons, Robert and Scott Clifford; her brother, Thomas D. Clifford, Jr. and his daughter, Laura Yount; and her younger brother, James R. Clifford, Sr. and his wife, Carol, and their two sons, James R. Clifford, Jr. and Patrick Barron Clifford (her name sake).Because of COVID 19, there will be no Memorial Service at this time, but one will be scheduled after the health crisis has passed. Donations in her memory may be made to Humane Society.