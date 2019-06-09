Patricia A. Austin
Patricia Anne
Austin, 86, died peacefully in
Albuquerque on
April 4, 2019.
Born in St. Louis, MO to Mildred T. and Fred W.
Austin (nee Mayo Heiley). Patricia attended SE
Missouri State
University, Cape Girardeau Mo,
and The University of Michigan. She also taught at the Dept. of Army High School, Verdun, France and Michigan School System as a teacher and Assist Principle before retiring. She traveled extensively, (Haiti and Panama Canal), with good friend Richard Hueppauf. A supporter of many charities
ranging from
s to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Patricia was compassionate and generous.
She was accomplished at Cross Stitchery and a competitive card player. She also enjoyed reading with her cat Mia near by. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael A. Austin. She is survived by her sister Jeanne C. James and many Nieces and Nephews. The family appreciates the meaningful friendship she had and shared with Richard Hueppauf and Marian Wright.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019