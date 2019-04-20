Patricia A. Marianetti
|
Patricia A.
Marianetti
(Patti), 75, passed away April 4,
2019. She was
born in Washington DC, graduated from high
school at Putnam City High in Oklahoma City and later on the University of Albuquerque with a BA degree Summa Cum Laude. Worked in Albuquerque
for a CPA firm, and City of Albuquerque where she
met her husband, Paul. She loved rescue dogs, cats and birds, her hobbies were cooking, play cards, sewing, going to the casino and seeing the countryside beside her husband and dogs inside their RV. Survived by her husband of 35
years, Paul as
well as very close friends and cousins. Preceding
Patti were her
parents; Lois
Jean and William Daugherty.
Our special
thanks and
gratitude to Family Comfort Hospice, AZ.
"Your presence we miss,
your memories we
treasure, loving you
always, forgetting you
never".
Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Chapel on April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019