Patricia A. Marianetti

Patricia A. Marianetti



Patricia A.

Marianetti

(Patti), 75, passed away April 4,

2019. She was

born in Washington DC, graduated from high

school at Putnam City High in Oklahoma City and later on the University of Albuquerque with a BA degree Summa Cum Laude. Worked in Albuquerque

for a CPA firm, and City of Albuquerque where she

met her husband, Paul. She loved rescue dogs, cats and birds, her hobbies were cooking, play cards, sewing, going to the casino and seeing the countryside beside her husband and dogs inside their RV. Survived by her husband of 35

years, Paul as

well as very close friends and cousins. Preceding

Patti were her

parents; Lois

Jean and William Daugherty.

Our special

thanks and

gratitude to Family Comfort Hospice, AZ.



"Your presence we miss,

your memories we

treasure, loving you

always, forgetting you

never".



Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Chapel on April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
