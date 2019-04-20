Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Marianetti. View Sign

Patricia A. Marianetti







Patricia A.



Marianetti



(Patti), 75, passed away April 4,



2019. She was



born in Washington DC, graduated from high



school at Putnam City High in Oklahoma City and later on the University of Albuquerque with a BA degree Summa Cum Laude. Worked in Albuquerque



for a CPA firm, and City of Albuquerque where she



met her husband, Paul. She loved rescue dogs, cats and birds, her hobbies were cooking, play cards, sewing, going to the casino and seeing the countryside beside her husband and dogs inside their RV. Survived by her husband of 35



years, Paul as



well as very close friends and cousins. Preceding



Patti were her



parents; Lois



Jean and William Daugherty.



Our special



thanks and



gratitude to Family Comfort Hospice, AZ.







"Your presence we miss,



your memories we



treasure, loving you



always, forgetting you



never".







Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Chapel on April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m.



