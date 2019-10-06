Patricia Ann Burke
Born February 7, 1929 in Austin Minnesota died on September 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband Allan, daughter Ann Entwisle of Rio Rancho, son Allan Jr. and his wife Cathy of La Porte Texas. Three grandchildren, Cara Entwisle, Zachary Entwisle and his wife Elaine, and William Burke. A brother Nathan Nemitz and sister Virginia Palmer.
She was a retired Radiologic Technologist. Her hobbies were knitting with Project Linus and Prayer Ministry at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church. She also collected sea shells.
She and Allan were volunteers at the Prep Lab at the Museum of Natural History and Science and member of the Friends of Paleontology.
After retiring they lived in Florida for eleven years and enjoyed sailing in their sailboat to the Bahamas before moving back to Albuquerque.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.
A short service and time to share stories of Pat will be held on Thursday October 10 beginning at 9:30 AM at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 601 Montano Rd NW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019