Patricia Ann Greer
Patricia Ann Greer, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with her son Stephen by her side. She was born in Marlow, OK on March 3, 1931, to Horace and Ruby Lena Flurry. She was preceded in death by her incredible husband of 25 years Ralph Greer, parents Horace and Ruby Lena Flurry, sisters Mary Helen Thul and Roberta Joan Grady. Patricia is survived by daughters Janis (Dale) Nelson, Teresa (Phil) Clark and Patricia Greer (John); son Stephen (Heidi) Watkins; nieces Kathy (David) Brown and Linda Hale; nephews Bruce (Marj) Thul and Randy (Julie) Grady; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and her dog Rusty. Patricia loved singing with her family, dominoes, line dancing, games with her family and friends, and daily Bible reading. She began singing professionally at the age of 4 and was known as " The Voice" in High School. She often performed at The Village at Alameda Assisted Living and with the Red Rooster Trio until age 89. Patricia retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company in 1991, after 25 years of service. She donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital every Christmas. We miss you and our hearts are broken, but take comfort in knowing that we will join you in heaven.
Services are pending and will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Services. Donations may be given in Patricia's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Patricia Ann Greer, age 89, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, with her son Stephen by her side. She was born in Marlow, OK on March 3, 1931, to Horace and Ruby Lena Flurry. She was preceded in death by her incredible husband of 25 years Ralph Greer, parents Horace and Ruby Lena Flurry, sisters Mary Helen Thul and Roberta Joan Grady. Patricia is survived by daughters Janis (Dale) Nelson, Teresa (Phil) Clark and Patricia Greer (John); son Stephen (Heidi) Watkins; nieces Kathy (David) Brown and Linda Hale; nephews Bruce (Marj) Thul and Randy (Julie) Grady; and 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; and her dog Rusty. Patricia loved singing with her family, dominoes, line dancing, games with her family and friends, and daily Bible reading. She began singing professionally at the age of 4 and was known as " The Voice" in High School. She often performed at The Village at Alameda Assisted Living and with the Red Rooster Trio until age 89. Patricia retired from Mountain Bell Telephone Company in 1991, after 25 years of service. She donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital every Christmas. We miss you and our hearts are broken, but take comfort in knowing that we will join you in heaven.
Services are pending and will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Services. Donations may be given in Patricia's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.