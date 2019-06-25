Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Webster. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Patricia Ann Groth Webster died of ALS on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at age 81. She was born on December 21, 1937 in Denison, Iowa. She was the daughter of Kenneth Groth and Evelyn Savery Peters, both deceased. She was



preceded in death by her



husband of forty-one



years, John Adams Webster, whom she married in Denver, Colorado, in 1962. Pat was a retired administrator from Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. She earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of South Dakota. Pat loved literature, music, art, cooking, playing bridge, gardening, caring for her family and her beagle Bella, and traveling the world. Her surviving children are her son, John; her daughter, Allison; and her son-in-law, Daniel Shumer. Other survivors include her brothers James "Joe" Groth and his wife Anne Dickason of Tualatin, Oregon; Michael Groth (deceased); and David Peters and his wife Joette of Carroll, Iowa; her sisters Deborah Knowles of Denison, Iowa, Catherine Jacoby of Denison,



Iowa, and Kristine Lawson and her husband Bob



of Georgetown, KY;



her brother-in-law Thomas Webster and his wife, Mary, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Milward Funeral Directors, Inc., is handling arrangements for a graveside service to be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery on Thursday, June 27, at 10:00 am. The family suggests that those who wish to make contributions in Pat's memory send them to The Arboreteum, Botanical Garden of Kentucky, 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY. To share a remembrance of Patricia or offer condolences to her family, please visit



milwardfuneral.com



