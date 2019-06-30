Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne Durgin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Anne Durgin







In the late evening hours of Monday, June 17, 2019, Patricia



Anne Durgin



passed away, after a long battle with cancer. She was 79 years old at the time of her passing. She is survived by her brothers, David McBride and Jay McBride; daughters, Dana, Dianne, and Patricia; sons-in-law, Jim, Steve and Ben; former husband, Dave; grandson, Tre; and nephew, John McBride. She will always be remembered by her numerous friends and students, especially her cherished Duke City Bridge Club members and various partners and opponents in the Albuquerque Bridge community.



Pat Durgin was an accomplished artist, and her paintings are well known throughout the southwest. She was born in 1939 in the Virginia suburbs of Washington DC, where her early interest in art was stimulated by praise for her pre-school coloring book talents. Growing up, many hours were spent at the National Museum of Art, where Pat enjoyed studying the works of the great masters.



Other than raising her family, love of art was the driving force in Pat's life, and in fact, permeated it. As a teenager, she attended the children's art school at the Corcoran Art Gallery in Washington DC. She also taught young children lessons in art and painting, and started doing commissioned portraits in colored pencils.



In 1958, Pat moved to Albuquerque, NM, where she found a large, diversified, and very active arts community. In 1966 she joined the Nor Este Art Association and began exhibiting in Albuquerque art shows. She ultimately served as Secretary/treasurer and subsequently Vice President of Nor Este. In addition, she joined the New Mexico Art League, where she held office and was instrumental in the relocation and building of its present gallery. In 1974, Pat was accepted into the Artist Equity Association in Albuquerque, where she held office as Secretary, and she was also heavily involved in the 1% for Art struggle. By the mid-70s her art was represented in numerous galleries throughout the US, especially in the Southwest, Midwest, and California. Later, Pat served on the New Mexico Arts and Crafts Board, and continued to be active in the New Mexico arts community until her health began to fail. Her many



awards include the Most Popular award at the New Mexico State Fair Professional Art Exhibition in



1997.



At various



times, Pat ex



pressed herself



in different



media, including



pencil and pastels. In fact, she won several international competitions with her pastels, and credited her principal mentor, New Mexico's famous Wilson Hurley, with important contributions to the improvement of her artistic skills in that medium. But her first love was oils, and she eventually returned to oil painting, becoming renowned for her sensitive yet realistic style, which has a softness and glow seldom found in modern oil paintings.



Even beginning as a teenager, Pat shared her talent for art by teaching others. In the 70's, she taught at the State Fair Gallery, and subsequently from her home studio. She was fortunate to have had hundreds of students over the years who became loyal friends and fans. Many of these students have gained recognition of their own, and credit her for contributing to their success.



Pat expressed her philosophy regarding art in the following passage, taken from her website:



"I feel humans have a need for creativity. We are all born with this urge for self-expression. When fulfilled, there is the reward of accomplishment, peace, and inner joy.....To attempt to reproduce God's beauty allows the eyes, mind and heart to open and begin to really appreciate the things so often taken for granted."



In accordance with Pat's wishes, the family has not arranged for a public viewing and funeral at this time. However, she hoped that a celebration of her life in conjunction with a showing of some of her favorite paintings be held at a future date. In the interim, should anyone wish to honor Pat's memory, the family requests that contributions in her name be made to PBS (Public Broadcasting Service), at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



