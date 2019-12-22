Patricia Anne Stromberg

Patricia Anne Stromberg has passed away to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Stromberg; and her children, Joseph, John, Thomas, and Marcella. She is survived by her children, Mary, Mark, Ann, Peter, Paul and Jim. Friends may come and visit Friday, December 27, 2019, 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to immediately follow at Holy Ghost Church, 833 Arizona St. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2532 Vermont St. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at

