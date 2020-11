I have so many wonderful memories of our times together throughout many years. You were not only my sister, but you were also my friend. We had some great times and some sad ones. My children and my Baby Jordan are forever blessed by having you in their live’s. I will miss spending Christmas Eve with you this year and every year after, but you are with Mom, Dad, Karen, John and all of the people who have moved on to be with God . I love you. Rest In Peace Patricia.

Chris Nieto

Sister