Patricia Coca







Patricia Coca ("Nana"), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all she met went to be with Jesus, her Savior and Lord, on 12/6/19.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, Raleigh and Charles; her sisters Louise, Sue, Margaret, and Betty; and her son, Craig.



She is survived by her husband, Ed; daughter Vicci; son, Donald and his wife Mary Ellen; sister, Francis; brother, John; granddaughter, Stacy and husband Ryan and their children, Claire, Emma, Charlotte, and Adeline; her husband's son, Mark and wife Lisa and his children, Jennifer and husband Devon and children, Kingston and Kai; Stephanie and husband Jeremiah and their children Savannah and Ryan.



Pat was born on February 11, 1938, in Waco, Texas.



She worked as a nurse before transitioning into funeral arrangement and grief counseling for widows and parents experiencing the loss of a child at Strong-Thorne Mortuary in Albuquerque. Pat also served the women in her community by leading Bible studies at Calvary Church, Christian Women's Club, and Stonecroft Ministries.



Pat married her beloved husband, Ed, in 1974. She spent her life loving and pouring herself out for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, strangers, and the fatherless and the widow.



Our family thanks the staff of AmberCare hospice for their compassionate care of Pat in her final days. A memorial service will be held on Thursday,



12/19/19 at Heritage Christian Fellowship at 11:00.



