Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia D. McClintic. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia D. McClintic











Patricia Dale Wilson McClintic (Patti, Pat, Patsy, or Nana) was born December 3, 1948, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Patricia Cooper Wilson and Dale Wilson. Patsy left this earth on Friday, November 29, 2019, in the arms of her children and husband. She had bravely and privately been battling lung cancer.



While cheering at Monroe Junior High School, Patsy met John McClintic, who turned out to be her soul partner for life. She was a member of the first graduating class of Del Norte High School in 1966, as well as a cheerleader and member of the homecoming court.



Patsy was a teller at the First National Bank, and John was still attending college when they decided to go "all in" on their business, McClintic Industries, in 1971. McClintic RDM, Inc. is still going strong, today, because of her dedication to the family business.



She spent most of the 60's and 70's as a dedicated racing wife to her husband John. While racing all over the country, she packed the truck and trailer, got the kids snug in the back seat, and her and John would take off. She would even help drive the rig back to town just to get the kids to school and open up the shop Monday morning. She played on an women's soccer team, and over the years, grew to be an avid soccer mom, loving Nana, and her family's biggest supporter.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Dale Wilson; brothers, Mark and Timothy Wilson; mother in law, Victoria "Vicky" McClintic; and brother in law, James "Jim" McClintic. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John McClintic; brothers, Bill and Tom Wilson; children, Michelle McClintic, Jeffery and wife Kimberly McClintic, and Erin McClintic; granddaughters, Kayleigh Otero and husband Connor, Nataleigh McClintic, Presleigh McClintic; and grandson Paxton McClintic.



This wonderful lady never knew a stranger. Her smile, bubbly manner, and sincere warmth melted even the most frozen of hearts. From her early days in school to her final days on Earth, she was always a sincere pleasure to be around. She touched the lives of many people, both near and far. Although there will be a huge void in her passing, a quick memory glance of her smiling face will bring solace to all who knew and loved this amazing woman. Her entire family is grateful for her life filled with love, optimism, and faith.



As we know, cancer is a horrible, vicious, disease. It seems to attack only the best, and here it certainly did. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , , or the 's Project. The McClintic Family wishes to thank her doctors, nurses, techs and administrative staff at M.D. Anderson and Presbyterian Healthcare Services for the exceptional care and compassion provided throughout her treatment.



A Rosary will be recited on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 6 PM at Daniels Mortuary, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John XXIII, 4831 Tramway Blvd. NE.



Patricia D. McClinticPatricia Dale Wilson McClintic (Patti, Pat, Patsy, or Nana) was born December 3, 1948, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Patricia Cooper Wilson and Dale Wilson. Patsy left this earth on Friday, November 29, 2019, in the arms of her children and husband. She had bravely and privately been battling lung cancer.While cheering at Monroe Junior High School, Patsy met John McClintic, who turned out to be her soul partner for life. She was a member of the first graduating class of Del Norte High School in 1966, as well as a cheerleader and member of the homecoming court.Patsy was a teller at the First National Bank, and John was still attending college when they decided to go "all in" on their business, McClintic Industries, in 1971. McClintic RDM, Inc. is still going strong, today, because of her dedication to the family business.She spent most of the 60's and 70's as a dedicated racing wife to her husband John. While racing all over the country, she packed the truck and trailer, got the kids snug in the back seat, and her and John would take off. She would even help drive the rig back to town just to get the kids to school and open up the shop Monday morning. She played on an women's soccer team, and over the years, grew to be an avid soccer mom, loving Nana, and her family's biggest supporter.She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricia and Dale Wilson; brothers, Mark and Timothy Wilson; mother in law, Victoria "Vicky" McClintic; and brother in law, James "Jim" McClintic. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, John McClintic; brothers, Bill and Tom Wilson; children, Michelle McClintic, Jeffery and wife Kimberly McClintic, and Erin McClintic; granddaughters, Kayleigh Otero and husband Connor, Nataleigh McClintic, Presleigh McClintic; and grandson Paxton McClintic.This wonderful lady never knew a stranger. Her smile, bubbly manner, and sincere warmth melted even the most frozen of hearts. From her early days in school to her final days on Earth, she was always a sincere pleasure to be around. She touched the lives of many people, both near and far. Although there will be a huge void in her passing, a quick memory glance of her smiling face will bring solace to all who knew and loved this amazing woman. Her entire family is grateful for her life filled with love, optimism, and faith.As we know, cancer is a horrible, vicious, disease. It seems to attack only the best, and here it certainly did. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , , or the 's Project. The McClintic Family wishes to thank her doctors, nurses, techs and administrative staff at M.D. Anderson and Presbyterian Healthcare Services for the exceptional care and compassion provided throughout her treatment.A Rosary will be recited on Monday, December 9th, 2019 at 6 PM at Daniels Mortuary, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE. A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John XXIII, 4831 Tramway Blvd. NE. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Daniels Family Funeral Services Albuquerque , NM (505) 821-0010 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.