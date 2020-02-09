Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Patricia DeAguero

Patricia DeAguero Obituary
Patricia DeAguero



Patricia DeAguero, age 73, beloved sister and aunt was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She entered this world on Saturday, February 23, 1946 in Springer, NM, born to Eloy and Edith DeAguero. Patricia was devoted to her faith and her family. She was kind, generous and had a great sense of humor. Patricia was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Upon her return to New Mexico from the Navy, Patricia worked for the United States Postal Service for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2017. She was an avid sports fan. Legend has it she could throw a ball better than any boy in Colfax County back in her day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eloy and Edith De Aguero; her brother, Armando De Aguero; and her nephew, Arturo Ezekiel De Aguero. She is survived by her brothers, Arturo (Celina) DeAguero of Bernalillo, NM. and Andres (Linda) DeAguero of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Anna (Michael) Arellano of Espanola, NM; nephews, Armando DeAguero, Jason De Aguero, Simon de Aguero, Javier Arellano, Solomon Romero and Estevan Romero; nieces Enedina Estrada, Angelica De Aguero, Celeste Arellano, Analisa De Aguero and Rebecca Lopez.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 301 S Camino Del Pueblo, 87004. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
