Patricia Donohue Baxter
1/29/1930-
9/7/2020
Pat Baxter
passed away
peacefully with her family by her side on 9/7/2020, at the age of 90.
Pat was born 1/29/1930 in San Francisco, CA to Jack and Alice Donohue. After growing up in Mill Valley, CA and earning an associate of arts degree at the College of Marin, Pat moved to Los Angeles, where she met Robert Baxter. They married in San Francisco in 1956. They had 2 daughters and traveled the US with Bob's job. In 1962, they settled in Santa Fe, grew deep roots, and raised their family.
Pat was organized, practical, and a little feisty. She was always happy to join in and help out. Pat was active in women's clubs, the PTA for St. Francis Elementary School, and the St. Francis Cathedral Parish. She worked in various roles over the years, and particularly enjoyed working as a recorder during the New Mexico legislative session.
Pat and Bob were married for 53 years. After Bob passed, Pat moved to Albuquerque, where she enjoyed time with her daughters and their families, and especially her first great grandchild. Pat also enjoyed the companionship of many friends at La Vida Llena retirement community.
Pat is survived by her daughter Anita (Reiser) and her husband Tim, grandson William (Liz), and great granddaughter Edith, and granddaughter Sylvia. She is also survived by her daughter Karen (Ceronie) and husband Rich, grandchildren Kate (Joe Carlin), and Lauren (Paul LeFrancois).
Funeral services will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities, or the charity of the donor's choice
.