Patricia Rhea Hamilton
Patricia Rhea Hamilton, BSN, MSN, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, nurse, nurse administrator, and nursing instructor. She is survived by her daughter, Joy; sister and brother-in-law, Nakita and Joe Williams; niece, Karen Evans and her husband Joe. She is also survived by her fur babies, Hootwo and Itsame. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 15, 2020