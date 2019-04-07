Patricia Hamlet
Patricia (Pat) Hamlet peacefully passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM, at the age of 86. Patricia is survived by her son, Roger Hamlet and his wife, Barbara; two grandsons and their wives; and four great-grandchildren.
The family welcomes you to join us in a Celebration of Life and Reception.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 18, 2019