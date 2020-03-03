Patricia Hendrie Baker
1930-2020
Patricia Hendrie Baker, age 89, passed away peacefully on
February 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ella Mae Hendrie and sons, Alan and Neal Blaylock. Patricia is survived by her sister, Delores, and husband, Joe Tapia; nieces, Pam and Tom Ortiz and family; Anna and Charles Maestas and family; Tricia and family and Susan and Mike Sotelo and family. Pat was a resident of Belen, NM for many years before moving to Santa Fe. She was employed at Luby's Cafeteria for many years until it closed. Pat attended the coffee-tea cart and served everyone with a big, friendly smile. She loved to read and had a huge collection of books, puzzles and word trivia. The family would like to thank Ashley Martinez, Mata, Barbara from Hospice, nurses, doctors and all who took such good care of Pat at Casa Rael. We appreciate and thank Romero Funeral Home for their kindness and professionalism. Services will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel in Belen, NM, beginning with a Visitation from 1:00 â€" 2:00 PM and a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery. Please sign Pat's on line tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2020