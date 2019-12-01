Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Clemens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia M. Clemens







Patsy Clemens, 90, of Albuquerque, New Mexico formerly of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on 11/22/19, from heart disease. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Krall (Rudy) of Albuquerque, son David Rybarczyk (Kathleen) of Phoenix, AZ, Step-children Larry Clemens (Roni) of San Diego and Eileen Clemens Granfors (Patrick) of Clearwater, Missouri.



Patsy was born in Elmira, NY to the late Francis G. & Elizabeth Miller. Brother William followed 6 years later. She lived on a working farm until her Dad, an Air Traffic Controller, was moved to Norfolk, VA. Patsy graduated high school in Norfolk and met a dashing Marine Raymond Rybarczyk. They married, moved to Calumet City, IL and started their family. Following dissolution of her marriage, Patsy and her children moved to Sierra Vista, AZ. She worked for Civil Service in an administrative capacity. It was there she met the love of her life, Thaddeus (Ted) Clemens. Ted and Patsy married in 1979 and were together until his passing in 2012.



Their married life motto was Go, See, Do. They first lived in San Diego, CA then moved to Pensacola, Florida for 20 years. They always had a camping vehicle. For 4 years, they traveled the US extensively, coast to coast. Patsy's favorite State was Oregon. Eating crab and beach walking were favorites. Health issues forced them to return to Pensacola. They took up cruising and traveled thru the Panama Canal, cruised Alaska, the Mississippi River, and Europe. Hurricanes forced their move to Albuquerque to be closer to family. They left Pensacola during Hurricane Katrina, it was a harrowing departure.



Patsy and Ted settled in Albuquerque. Shorter camping trips got them out. After Ted's passing in 2012, Patsy lived quietly, and was always up for a BBQ or family gathering.



A profound thank-you to Eric Rakers, for his unwavering and loving care of Patsy (and Ted). In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Animal Humane NM (



Patricia M. ClemensPatsy Clemens, 90, of Albuquerque, New Mexico formerly of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on 11/22/19, from heart disease. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Krall (Rudy) of Albuquerque, son David Rybarczyk (Kathleen) of Phoenix, AZ, Step-children Larry Clemens (Roni) of San Diego and Eileen Clemens Granfors (Patrick) of Clearwater, Missouri.Patsy was born in Elmira, NY to the late Francis G. & Elizabeth Miller. Brother William followed 6 years later. She lived on a working farm until her Dad, an Air Traffic Controller, was moved to Norfolk, VA. Patsy graduated high school in Norfolk and met a dashing Marine Raymond Rybarczyk. They married, moved to Calumet City, IL and started their family. Following dissolution of her marriage, Patsy and her children moved to Sierra Vista, AZ. She worked for Civil Service in an administrative capacity. It was there she met the love of her life, Thaddeus (Ted) Clemens. Ted and Patsy married in 1979 and were together until his passing in 2012.Their married life motto was Go, See, Do. They first lived in San Diego, CA then moved to Pensacola, Florida for 20 years. They always had a camping vehicle. For 4 years, they traveled the US extensively, coast to coast. Patsy's favorite State was Oregon. Eating crab and beach walking were favorites. Health issues forced them to return to Pensacola. They took up cruising and traveled thru the Panama Canal, cruised Alaska, the Mississippi River, and Europe. Hurricanes forced their move to Albuquerque to be closer to family. They left Pensacola during Hurricane Katrina, it was a harrowing departure.Patsy and Ted settled in Albuquerque. Shorter camping trips got them out. After Ted's passing in 2012, Patsy lived quietly, and was always up for a BBQ or family gathering.A profound thank-you to Eric Rakers, for his unwavering and loving care of Patsy (and Ted). In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Animal Humane NM ( [email protected] ) would be valued. Patsy will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her beloved Ted at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close