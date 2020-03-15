Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Taylor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Taylor, age 72, beloved wife and mother passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 from complications due to type I diabetes. An attorney by profession, Pat's most memorable legal work involved acting as guardian ad litem representing children at risk in New Mexico. Pat enjoyed many social activities with her children and their friends. She was known for her love of gardening, puzzles, and card games, particularly the game of Bridge. Later in life, her social activities centered on Bridge as a participant in both Party Bridge and Duplicate Bride events. She is survived by her husband Paul, daughter Jennifer Schwartz, son Todd (Tammira), and loving grandson Hudson Paul. As a last request, Pat asked for privacy after her death with cremation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association



