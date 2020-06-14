Patricia Meleski-Heydt
Patricia Meleski-Heydt



Patricia Meleski-Heydt continued her journey on June 1, 2020. A Celebration of Patricia's life will be conducted Friday, June 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions be made to: New Mexico Quilters Association, PO Box 37133, Albuquerque, NM 87176

Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
