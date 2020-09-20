1/
Patricia M.F. Kelly
Patricia M.F. Kelly died September 9, 2020 in McKinney, Texas. Pat was born May 12, 1924 near London, England. She moved to Seattle, WA in 1947 where she met and married John P. Kelly in 1949. John and Pat moved to Albuquerque in 1957 and were active members of Holy Ghost Parish there until 1997 when they moved to Loveland, CO. Pat is survived by 5 children Jo Ann Graham of McKinney, TX, Christopher Kelly of Loveland, CO, Mother M Angela, PCC of Roswell, NM, Maura Zimmerschied of Richland, WA and Brendan Kelly of Houston, TX. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Rosary will be 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 24 at Resthaven Chapel in Ft Collins, CO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Friday, September 25 at St. John's Catholic Church, Loveland, CO with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Ft. Collins, CO. Memorials may be made to The Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 809 East 19th St. Roswell, NM 88201.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
