Patricia Pauline Montoya Lopez
|
1947-2019
Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, sister and teacher
passed away February 24, 2019. Pauline was a 1965 graduate of Loretto Academy, a 1969 graduate of New Mexico State University and had done graduate work at
UNM. She was a retired elementary school teacher. She is survived by her husband Carlos Lopez. Children Angelica Lopez (Bruno Caridi), Alicia Lopez (Randy Warlick), Antonio Lopez (Elizabeth Jaramillo), and her brother Fernando Casa dos. Grandchildren-Gianni Caridi, Giada Caridi, Charlotte Warlick and Logan Lopez Private family interment later at the Santa Fe
"A TEACHER AFFECTS ETERNITY"
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019