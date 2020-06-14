Patricia Rae Curtin
Patricia Rae Curtin

April 13, 1930 -

June 6, 2020





Pat was a Master Gardener, and also a 'gardening master' of family and friends, tending to them lovingly. With her husband Jack, of almost 64 years of marriage prior to his passing, nurtured their four children to adulthood and welcomed spouses/partners, and grandchildren as their garden grew: John (Colleen) Curtin and their children Mary Curtin (Bryan Olmstead), Michael Curtin, Catherine (Steve) LeCocq and their children Ryan (Vibeke) LeCocq, Dustin LeCocq, Elisabeth (Mark) McKenzie, Vanessa (Adrian) Rubio and children Helena Rubio, Theodore Rubio. Our roots are strong, the garden grows on, but the garden matriarch's touch is greatly missed. For more about Pat, visit

www.frenchfunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
