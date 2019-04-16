Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ruth Fisher. View Sign

Patricia Ruth Fisher











On April 13, 2019 Patricia Ruth Fisher passed away



after an extended illness.



Patricia was born on February 21, 1949 to parents



Vernon and Dorothy Ellington. Patricia was preceded



in death by her parents, sister Nancy Groen and brother David Ellington. Patricia is survived by husband



Ken, beloved sons Timothy, Daniel and Michael



Budziszewski, and cherished nieces and nephews Kevin Groen, Tom Ellington, Jeni Nennig and Lynnette



Kalmadge. Family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for their kind, professional service.



Memorial services will be held in West Allis, WI at a date to be determined.



