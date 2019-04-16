Patricia Ruth Fisher
|
On April 13, 2019 Patricia Ruth Fisher passed away
after an extended illness.
Patricia was born on February 21, 1949 to parents
Vernon and Dorothy Ellington. Patricia was preceded
in death by her parents, sister Nancy Groen and brother David Ellington. Patricia is survived by husband
Ken, beloved sons Timothy, Daniel and Michael
Budziszewski, and cherished nieces and nephews Kevin Groen, Tom Ellington, Jeni Nennig and Lynnette
Kalmadge. Family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for their kind, professional service.
Memorial services will be held in West Allis, WI at a date to be determined.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 16, 2019