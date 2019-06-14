Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ruth Mechenbier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ruth Mechenbier







Patricia



Mechenbier, 87,



our sweet mother, passed away June 12, 2019. Patricia was known for her selfless love and her



chocolate chip



cookies. She was known by all to be a generous founder and supporter of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bernard. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Pam Hainlin and Caryn DeRochie. She is also survived by her "adopted" sons David Hainlin and Tony DeRochie; her grandchildren, Evan, Zachary



and Christopher Hainlin



and Randall and Sarah



DeRochie; and



her great-grandson, Kolton.



Rosary will be recited Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., with Mass immediately following at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel



Ave. NE.



Interment will



follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



