Patricia Ruth Mechenbier

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ruth Mechenbier.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Ruth Mechenbier



Patricia

Mechenbier, 87,

our sweet mother, passed away June 12, 2019. Patricia was known for her selfless love and her

chocolate chip

cookies. She was known by all to be a generous founder and supporter of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bernard. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Pam Hainlin and Caryn DeRochie. She is also survived by her "adopted" sons David Hainlin and Tony DeRochie; her grandchildren, Evan, Zachary

and Christopher Hainlin

and Randall and Sarah

DeRochie; and

her great-grandson, Kolton.

Rosary will be recited Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., with Mass immediately following at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel

Ave. NE.

Interment will

follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.