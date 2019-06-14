Patricia Ruth Mechenbier
Patricia
Mechenbier, 87,
our sweet mother, passed away June 12, 2019. Patricia was known for her selfless love and her
chocolate chip
cookies. She was known by all to be a generous founder and supporter of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bernard. Patricia is survived by her daughters, Pam Hainlin and Caryn DeRochie. She is also survived by her "adopted" sons David Hainlin and Tony DeRochie; her grandchildren, Evan, Zachary
and Christopher Hainlin
and Randall and Sarah
DeRochie; and
her great-grandson, Kolton.
Rosary will be recited Saturday, June 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., with Mass immediately following at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 12500 Carmel
Ave. NE.
Interment will
follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 14, 2019