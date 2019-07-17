Patricia Louise Stell (Martin)







Patricia Louise



Stell (Martin)



passed away in her home in Albuquerque, NM on July 15, 2019. An Albuquerque native, Patsy was born February



22, 1940. She



graduated from



Highland High



School in 1958, and attended the University of New Mexico. At UNM, Patsy was a cheerleader and member of the Chi Omega sorority. There, she met her future husband, Durward Stell. The two would remain Lobos long after their college years. Her life's work was education - she was a school teacher for 35 years, teaching at junior high schools such as Madison, Taft, Taylor, and Monroe. The height of her teaching career would be when she taught US History and Sociology at Sandia High School for 25 years, retiring in 1999.



Patsy is survived by her husband, Durward,



with whom they would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on August 20, 2019; son, Michael and his daughter Jensen; son Von, wife Erica, and their children, Daniel, Adam and Rachel; her brother, Randall, and wife, Lynn. A special thank you to nurse Kathy Sechrist and social worker Nora Martinez with Advanced Home Health and Hospice of New Mexico, and to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, CO.



Memorial Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming.