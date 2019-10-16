|
Patricia Sue O'Brien
Patricia Sue O'Brien affectionately known as "Ti -Ti" by her family, age 39, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019.
Patty was born Tuesday, February 5, 1980 in Groton, CT. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2005 with a bachelor's degree in Financial Management.
Patty was devoted to her job at Valencia Shelter Services. She was the cornerstone of the agency not only for the job she did, but because of her friendship and loyalty to the team. She was committed to the mission and the team at VSS. Patty is survived by her parents, Thomas and Beverly O'Brien of Courtland, VA; brother, Aaron O'Brien of Rio Rancho, NM; sister, Michelle Butler and husband Ben, and their children Isabella and Nicholas of Virginia Beach, VA; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 1:00
p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Private Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Valencia Shelter Services, 445 Camino Del Rey Ste. E, Los Lunas, NM 87031 www.ValenciaShelterServices.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Patricia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 16, 2019