Patricia Wilding-WhitePatricia Wilding-White, age 79, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She entered this world on Monday, May 26, 1941, in Chickasha, OK, born to James and Clara Frye. She is survived by her son, James Wilding-White; spouse Frederic Wilding-White. For Memorial Service information, to sign our online guestbook, and to read the full obituary for Patricia please visit www.frenchfunerals.com