Patrick A. Cordero
Patrick Cordero, 73, of Alb., NM, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Jan. 4, 2020.
Pat is survived by his sons, Patrick Cordero Jr. and wife Melissa, Eric Cordero and wife Joannie, Jessie Cordero and wife Maxine, daughter Sissy Gonzales and husband Jacob. 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Esmael and Gavina Cordero.
Services to be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Thur., Jan. 16, 2020. Visitation at 8:00 am, Rosary at 8:30 am, and Mass at 9:00 am.
Please visit www.riversidefunerals.com for full obituary.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 14, 2020