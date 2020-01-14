Patrick A. Cordero

Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Obituary
Patrick A. Cordero





Patrick Cordero, 73, of Alb., NM, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Jan. 4, 2020.

Pat is survived by his sons, Patrick Cordero Jr. and wife Melissa, Eric Cordero and wife Joannie, Jessie Cordero and wife Maxine, daughter Sissy Gonzales and husband Jacob. 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Esmael and Gavina Cordero.

Services to be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Thur., Jan. 16, 2020. Visitation at 8:00 am, Rosary at 8:30 am, and Mass at 9:00 am.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
