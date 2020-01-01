Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Aguilar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Matthew Aguilar was born March 17, 1971 in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Patrick lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his wife Renee P. Aguilar and son Jacob David Graston. After 15 months of his battle with cancer, Patrick went to be with our Lord, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 48.



Patrick attended Bernalillo High School; where he played baseball, he also attended NMSU and UNM for a few years. Patrick was a youth minister at Our Lady of Sorrows in Bernalillo, New Mexico. He loved sports; football, baseball, and golf. Patrick loved to talk about what it was like growing up in Bernalillo and what it meant to him. He always shared so many wonderful stories such as hunting up North with his dad, brother and uncles, in snow up to their ankles and how they slept in tents! He also loved to share stories of his dad and all the many things he taught him, from working on his blazer or killing a pig so their family can have food for the winter. Patrick was so proud of his family and the place he grew up, "The Bosque" in Bernalillo New Mexico.



After years of being single Patrick met Renee and stated, he knew at that moment that he found his true love, soul mate and partner for life. Patrick and Renee were married for 11 beautiful years. His strong will and devotion to his sacraments as a faithful Catholic was a true testament to who Patrick was and it was of the upmost importance to him. Patrick and Renee began their journey as they prepared to have their wedding vows blessed on October 15, 2016 in the Roman Catholic Church at San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town. Since then Patrick and Renee shared their journey together in their faith and Love for each other and their son Jacob.



Patrick had such a beautiful soul, he always loved to make Renee laugh at his jokes. His great sense of humor is just one of the many wonderful qualities Renee, Jacob and his families will miss the most! Patrick was so knowledgeable in so many different aspects of life and he definitely did not mind sharing his thoughts with anyone. If he didn't have an answer during a conversation or debate, he never hesitated to read and get an answer.



Patrick was always proud to call Jacob his son, he loved watching Jacob play high school sports, St. Pius baseball and football. Patrick and Renee never missed a baseball or football game. He also helped coach Jacob's West Mesa little league baseball team and also his YAFL football team with St. Pius.



Years of being a Youth Group Minister, Eucharist Minister and Lector. Patrick made the decision after many years of praying and hoping to one day become a Deacon in the Catholic Church. Patrick fulfilled his dream to finally decern the Deaconate Program, although he was not able to be ordained as a Deacon, due to his illness. Patrick was left with the decision to withdraw from the program. However, Patrick met some great men along the way, friendships that meant a lot to him!



Patrick is proceeded in death by his father Michael R. Aguilar and his maternal and paternal Grandparents. He is survived by his wife Renee P. Aguilar, son Jacob David Graston. His mother Maria E. Aguilar; sister Emily Couch and her husband Tom Couch. His brother Michael Aguilar Jr. and younger sister Ramona (Mona) Aguilar, also a niece and nephews and great nephews.



Patrick will be greatly missed, he definitely left a spiritual and beautiful impression on those he met!



A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church, on Friday January 3, 2020. A Funeral Mass Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town 2005 N. Plaza Street NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104 the burial ceremony will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery 1900 Edith Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87102. There will be a reception, which will be hosted at San Jose Mission Church Hall, 2110 Los Luceros Rd. NW Albuquerque, New Mexico 87104 immediately following the burial ceremony.



