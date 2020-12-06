1/1
Patrick Ayala II
Patrick Ray Ayala II





Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure you will always and forever be in our hearts. Patrick went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020 at the age of 33. We will all miss your enthusiastic and never ending energy that you used to motivate us and that infectious beautiful smile you had for everyone.

He is survived by his parents Patrick and Valerie Ayala, his brother Aaron Ayala and his two sons Azeah and Acyn Ayala who he loved with all his heart.

Funeral Service will be held on 12/7/20 with a viewing beginning at 8:30a.m. and Rosary/Mass at 9a.m. located at St. Therese, 3424 Fourth St NW.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
