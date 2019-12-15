Patrick Beserra
Patrick Beserra was born September 16, 1948. A lifelong resident of Albuquerque, he passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 71.
Patrick will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. Patrick completed his Masters Degree in Special Education and was a High School and College Basketball Coach. As well, he was an excellent athlete, an avid golfer and retired as a longtime Counselor and Teacher in the Albuquerque Public Schools. Patrick was loved and will be greatly missed.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Roy Beserra and by his brother, Rick Beserra.
He is survived by his mother, Mela Beserra; two daughters, Kim Fencil and husband Lee Fencil of Gilbert, AZ and Helene Lynch and husband Chuck Lynch of Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren Hayley Lynch, Ryan Fencil and Nathan Fencil; as well as other family members and friends.
Services will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 833 Arizona SE, on Tuesday December 17th, 2019. A Rosary will be recited 9:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at10:00am. Burial will follow the Mass at Mt. Calvary at 11:30 am. A Reception will then take place at 12 noon at The Prestige Event Center, 2019 5th Street NW. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008 directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019