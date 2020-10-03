Patrick Benjamin Goff
On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Patrick Benjamin Goff, loving son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away from massive brain trauma at the hands of three assailants. He was 28 years old.
Patrick was born on March 16, 1992 in St. Mary's Hospital, Reno, Nevada to Douglas and Carolyn (Kulosa) Goff. He grew up on a farm in Winnemucca Nevada where his love for animals (especially dogs) taught him a proficiency in animal training. He oftentimes helped his sister with feeding their goats, chickens and geese. In 2003, his family moved to Albuquerque New Mexico after his father took a new job within the City. He finished Eisenhower Middle School and was a 2011 graduate of Sandia High School. Patrick also attended Central New Mexico Community College where he majored in Psychology.
Over the past six years, Patrick worked as a Courtesy Clerk and Cashier with Smith's Grocery Stores where he was chosen as employee of the Month for January 2015. Patrick's passion for people and his love for people earned him the love and admiration of his co-workers, customers and friends. He had a passion for making you smile, no matter what was happening in his life or yours. Patrick was passionate as a singer, dancer, puppeteer, actor, friend and son. Patrick will be remembered for his quick wit, funny faces, fierce hugs and his compassionate spirit.
Patrick never really had the desire to drive, preferring to walk to and from his work, or oftentimes take hikes in the mountains to take pictures of wildflowers as a stress reliever. During Monsoon season, Patrick would love standing in the middle of the street, soaked to the skin with thunder and lightning dancing all around him.
Patrick's deep compassion for others led him into making the decision to donate his organs so that others could live. He is and forever will be a hero to his family and community.
Patrick is survived by his grandmother Lois Kulosa, parents Doug and Carolyn Goff, his sister Amber, his niece and nephew, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
The concerns and restrictions due to Covid-19 present some challenges for memorial services. A Celebration of Life with Pastor Steve Stucker will be held at New covenant Church, 7201 Paseo Del Norte NE on October 10, 2020, at 11a.m. Please bring a Face mask or covering. Sanitation stations/supplies will be available at the entrance, social distancing guidelines will be observed, and attendance is limited to 220 people. After the Covid concerns subside, there will be a larger, family reunion type of gathering and celebration, to be announced. This will allow those from out of state or with high risk health concerns, to attend, without all of the restrictions required at this time. Anyone wishing to be notified of this, may contact the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Mexico Alzheimer's Association
will be greatly appreciated.