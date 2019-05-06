Patrick Stanley Gonzales
Patrick Stanley Gonzales-A man full of sunshine and smiles born March 13, 1961-April 29, 2019 is survived by his wife Mary Garcia-Gonzales of 25 years. His Stepsons Arthur and Gabriel Garcia, his stepdaughters Aurora Brusseau,Kathy Love and Christine Felts. His abundance of grandchildren and great grandchildren who he loved dearly. His brothers Dewayne, Jaime and Alfie Gonzales love and miss him. He is preceded by his parents Frank and Josephine Gonzales his older brother Garry and younger brother Carlos Gonzales. Patrick's smiles, warm heart and love of life..and bowling will be celebrated by his friends and family with a memorial yet to be determined.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 6, 2019