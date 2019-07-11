Patrick Joseph Griffin
passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, age 81.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, on the corner of 8th and Iron, on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Therese of the infant Jesus church, 3424 4th Street NW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 11, 2019