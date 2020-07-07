1/
Patrick L. Gerahty
Patrick L. Gerahty

December 1967- June 2020





Patrick L. Gerahty of Belen NM died June 28, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque NM to James A. Bilan and Mary Lou Ayers Bilan Parrish. He was a wonderful husband and the best Dad. His death was unexpected and leaves a grieving family, friends and relatives. He was a goofy, funny, loving, caring, motivated, loyal, dedicated person and always had to be busy doing something.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Bilan and Mary Lou Ayers Bilan Parrish and survived by wife Laura, son Damian, daughter Cheyanne, Mother in law Evelyn Philhower, and his brothers, Ian Michael Ayers and Joseph Coleman. Services were held

privately. Please sign Patrick's online tribute at

www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral

Home 609 N. Main St. Belen.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
