Patrick McCaffrey

Patrick Quinlan McCaffrey







It is with



great sorrow



that we



announce the passing of Patrick Quinlan McCaffrey. Patrick joined our Almighty Father peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM from complications of pneumonia at age 87. Eternally grateful were his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were able to spend the last 10 years of his life together in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His grandchildren especially had fun with their Grandpa and his never-ending antics. The following reads like the beginning of The Book of Genesis-Patrick begot Kelly Ann etcâ€¦ He is survived by his 6 daughters: Kelly Ann Schwoebel and husband Paul Schwoebel of Bosque Farms, NM, Kathleen Frances Bowers of Albuquerque, NM, Colleen Marie Joosten and husband Matt Joosten of Edgewood, NM, Mary Eileen Fallin and husband Gary Fallin of Daphne, AL, Maureen Elise Hendrick and husband Dave Hendrick of Albuquerque, NM, Erin Patricia Schafer and husband Chris Schafer of Albuquerque, NM, and preceding him in death were our little angels Mary Maureen McCaffrey



and Shannon Lillian McCaffrey. Being continually entertained by their grandfather are grandchildren: Jason Bowers and wife Trish Bowers of Albuquerque, NM, Christopher Mondragon and wife Felicia Mondragon of Albuquerque, NM, Anthony Joosten and wife Miranda Joosten of Denver, CO, Maj. Stephen Joosten and wife Nicole Joosten of Yorktown, VA, Kerry Sabado and husband Robert Sabado of Albuquerque, NM, John Bowers and fiance Jackie Cronin of Albuquerque, NM, Meagen Marentes and husband Eric Marentes of Rio Rancho, NM , Amber Torres and husband Joe Torres of Albuquerque, NM, Blake Fallin and wife Kelly Fallin of Seattle, WA, Michael Hendrick and fiance Carol Hamilton of Oklahoma City, OK, Joshua Rodriguez and wife Danielle Rodriguez of Albuquerque, NM, Sean Fallin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mark Hendrick and wife Lauren Hendrick of Albuquerque, NM and Rachel Ann Hendrick of Albuquerque, NM all of whom will miss their grandfather dearly. Continuing the lineage are the great-grandchildren: Alyssa Sisneros, Aaliyah Sabado,



Robert Sabado Jr., Brycen Joosten, Michah



Mondragon, Alary Joosten, Henley Joosten, Carter Rodriguez, Adalynn Joosten, Eloise Bowers, and dear little Aria Rodriguez expected any day!



Patrick is also survived by his siblings: Ursula McCaffrey of Hot Springs, AR, Angela Notzon and husband Al Notzon of San Antonio, TX, Michael McCaffrey of Chattanooga, TN, Margaret Ann Cosbey and husband Bill Cosbey of Gun Barrel City, TX, Christine Griffin and husband Mike Griffin of Houston, TX and Philip McCaffrey of Dallas, TX. Also included are Genny McCaffrey of Fredericksburg, TX, and his second wife Joyce McCaffrey along with many nephews and nieces and cousins too numerous to count.



Preceded in death by his first wife Judith Ann Pecan McCaffrey Thomas and son in law Mark Steven Bowers of Albuquerque NM and wife Jonna Lee McCaffrey. Patrick's parents: James Horace McCaffrey and Frances Meron Wilson McCaffrey and siblings: James Joseph McCaffrey, Mary Elise McCaffrey, Jo Anne Ameel, Charles Joseph McCaffrey, John Charles (Skippy), Frances Eileen McCaffrey, Donald Anthony McCaffrey, Robert



Stephen McCaffrey, Dorothy Genevieve McCaffrey



and Thomas Christopher McCaffrey.



Patrick Quinlan was born on August 5, 1932 in Evansville, Indiana to James Horace McCaffrey and Frances Meron Wilson McCaffrey the second of 17 children. Patrick started school at Sacred Heart school when they lived at 1421 Bennett Ave. Moving to 4427 Bowser Ave in 1940 Patrick attended Holy Trinity School through grammar school. Our father attended Jesuit High School graduating in 1950 where he was on the Cheerleading Squad, Altar Boys, Philothespic Theater Society, Band and the Golf Team which he continued playing most of his life. He would proudly announce that Jordan Spieth went to his high school! Finishing high school Patrick joined the United States Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He was extremely proud to serve our nation during the Korean War as a Sargent earning the National Defense Service medal and the Korean Good Conduct Service Medal. Grateful for the G.I. bill he attended St. Mary's University and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelors in Business Administration. He married Judith Ann Pecan and it was then that "the girls" started to arrive. Patrick was a very dapper dresser his entire life. He worked at various clothing businesses including Knox Hats, Dreyfuss Men's Wear, Arrow Shirts, Wembley Ties, Karmen Western Wear among others. Dad and his brother Skip loved golf and were often joined with Skip's son Sean Patrick McCaffrey. They were serious golfers with antics aplenty in spite of each other. Until the end Patrick was always a southern gentleman, loved attending Mass at Our Lady of Fatima and was a member of the Holy Name Society. He was very happy and content till his final day.



Rest in Peace Dadâ€¦.



No more Johnny-Lump-Lumps.











Unfortunately because of Covid-19 we are not able to have services at this time. We will reach out in the Spring.





