Patrick Nicholas Rizzieri







Patrick Nicholas Rizzieri, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ana; his children, Bruce and wife, Sally, Brian, and Barbara Rizzieri Lansdowne and husband, Greg; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Louis and wife, Barbara, and Jerry and wife, Colleen. Patrick was born in Seneca Falls, NY in 1923. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and was a sergeant in the 291st Combat Engineers Battalion during World War II. The most decorated combat engineers battalion during this war. After the war Patrick enrolled at Highlands University. There he met his future wife, Ana Santistevan of Taos, and earned B.A., and M.A. degrees. After teaching at Cloudcroft, Alamogordo and Socorro High Schools, he and his family moved to Rochester, NY. Patrick retired in 1983 from the Rochester school district. He was a member of the St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic parish, the Knights of Columbus (3rd and 4th degrees), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 8:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass, at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church at 5901 St. Joseph Dr. NW. Burial will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Knights of Columbus, Council 10560, 5901 St. Joseph Drive, NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120. Please visit our online guest book for Patrick at



