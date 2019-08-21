Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Phillip Valerio. View Sign Service Information DeVargas Funeral Home 623 N. Railroad Ave. Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-662-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Phillip Valerio







Patrick Phillip



Valerio, age 54,



a resident of



Espanola, NM,



passed away



Thursday, Au-



gust 15, 2019, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Gilbert Valerio and Mary Alice Valerio, brother James Valerio, grandparents Fidel and Fidelia Valerio, and most recently, Uncle Charlie Valerio and Aunt Juanita Valerio-Angeli. Phillip was currently employed by Jemez Coop and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He was previously employed by Gallegos Recycling. His greatest joys were spending time with his grandkids and watching his Dallas Cowboys. Phillip enjoyed being outdoors and loved to camp and fish. His love for sports began when he was manager for EVHS Sundevil basketball during his high school years. He was an avid Cowboy, Lobo, Isotope and Sundevil fan. He also enjoyed his bowling league and spending time with his bowling buddies. If you knew Phillip you knew when you saw him you'd be greeted with a smile and a kind hug or handshake. You also knew you'd soon hear one of his jokes and his infectious laugh. Phillip will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.



Phillip is



survived by his



brother Michael



Valerio of



Espanola NM, his sister Melissa



(Valerio) Herrera of Scottsdale AZ, nephews Lucas



(Katie) Herrera



and Jerod



Herrera, niece



Riley Herrera,



great nephew



Derek James Herrera,



step-son Jason (Hope) Martinez, step-daughter Aujoli (Joseph) Martinez. He was beloved "Po" (Grampo) to Xavier Martinez, Savannah Valles, Seth Valles, Emily Valles and Jaidyn Love Martinez and numerous relatives and friends.



Public visitation will begin on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada, with a rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m.. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m., also at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada. Serving the family as pall bearers are Jason Martinez,



Lucas Herrera, Jerod



Herrera, Xavier Martinez, Roy Lopez, and Gilbert Olguin, honorary Pall Bearers to be determined. The family of Patrick Phillip Valerio has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley.



Patrick Phillip ValerioPatrick PhillipValerio, age 54,a resident ofEspanola, NM,passed awayThursday, Au-gust 15, 2019, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Gilbert Valerio and Mary Alice Valerio, brother James Valerio, grandparents Fidel and Fidelia Valerio, and most recently, Uncle Charlie Valerio and Aunt Juanita Valerio-Angeli. Phillip was currently employed by Jemez Coop and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He was previously employed by Gallegos Recycling. His greatest joys were spending time with his grandkids and watching his Dallas Cowboys. Phillip enjoyed being outdoors and loved to camp and fish. His love for sports began when he was manager for EVHS Sundevil basketball during his high school years. He was an avid Cowboy, Lobo, Isotope and Sundevil fan. He also enjoyed his bowling league and spending time with his bowling buddies. If you knew Phillip you knew when you saw him you'd be greeted with a smile and a kind hug or handshake. You also knew you'd soon hear one of his jokes and his infectious laugh. Phillip will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.Phillip issurvived by hisbrother MichaelValerio ofEspanola NM, his sister Melissa(Valerio) Herrera of Scottsdale AZ, nephews Lucas(Katie) Herreraand JerodHerrera, nieceRiley Herrera,great nephewDerek James Herrera,step-son Jason (Hope) Martinez, step-daughter Aujoli (Joseph) Martinez. He was beloved "Po" (Grampo) to Xavier Martinez, Savannah Valles, Seth Valles, Emily Valles and Jaidyn Love Martinez and numerous relatives and friends.Public visitation will begin on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada, with a rosary to be recited at 7:30 p.m.. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 9:00 a.m., also at La Iglesia de Santa Cruz de la Canada. Serving the family as pall bearers are Jason Martinez,Lucas Herrera, JerodHerrera, Xavier Martinez, Roy Lopez, and Gilbert Olguin, honorary Pall Bearers to be determined. The family of Patrick Phillip Valerio has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close