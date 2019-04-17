(Patrick) Ryan Golden
(Patrick) Ryan Golden, 32, beloved son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, went to be with his Lord in on Friday, April 12, 2019. A local businessman and gamer extraordinaire, he leaves behind a loving legacy for all who were blessed to know him. He is survived by his mother, Mary Jury (Vic); father, Jamie Golden; grandfather, Pat Goodwin; brothers, Brandon Goodwin (Yina) and Kevin Golden; nephew, Thiago Goodwin; and many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his beloved grandmothers, Charlotte Goodwin and Marcela Montgomery whom he has now joined in Heaven. Please visit our online guestbook for further details at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019