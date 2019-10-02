|
|
Patrick Scott Brewer
Patrick Scott Brewer passed peacefully early Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 with his wife by his side. Scott was born on January 2, 1961 in Berwyn, IL. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen; as well as his children, Katie and Patrick and their spouses, Kyle and Deanna; and his granddaughter, Avery.
Services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Scott at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 2, 2019