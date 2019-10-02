Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Patrick S. Brewer


1961 - 2019
Patrick S. Brewer Obituary
Patrick Scott Brewer





Patrick Scott Brewer passed peacefully early Saturday morning, September 28, 2019 with his wife by his side. Scott was born on January 2, 1961 in Berwyn, IL. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen; as well as his children, Katie and Patrick and their spouses, Kyle and Deanna; and his granddaughter, Avery.

Services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Scott at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
