Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Vail. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Visitation 3:00 PM Brother Mathias Place 901 Brother Mathias Pl NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick "Pat" Joseph Vail







Patrick "Pat" Joseph Vail, 76, passed away recently after a long productive life. Pat was born in Miami Beach FL, but came to New Mexico in 1969. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Vail, formerly of Pepperell, MA and Rio Rancho, NM.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bridget Ann Vail of Albuquerque NM; brother James A. Vail and sister-in-law Lois, of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Norma Jeffcoat and brother-in-law Bill, of Selma, NC; and his in-laws by marriage, John and Mary McCann, of Andover, MA; Bridget Fahy, of Co Galway, Ireland; and Michael Fahy, of Co Galway, Ireland.



Pat loved to travel, use his computer, and do volunteer work. He earned six degrees, including a PhD in Physics, from the University of Massachusetts and was a graduate of Harvard University. He was a professional society fellow and received many other honors including Marquis Who's Who in 2019. He served on many charitable boards and was former District Governor of the Serra Club of the Southwestern US. He was Secretary of the New Mexico Council of Independent Colleges and Universities for many years. Pat was born into a US Air Force career family and he was a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air Force. He served the USAF over a 52 career in many capacities including as an acting Division Chief at the Air Force Research Laboratory. He was an extern companion member of the Little Brothers of the Good Shepherd.



Visitation and a Rosary will be in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at 901 Brother Mathias Place, Albuquerque NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Labane, Ardrahan, Co Galway, Ireland, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Labane at a later date. Services in the US have been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM 87109. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Patrick's honor to the St. John of God Brothers, 901 Brother Mathias Place NW, Albuquerque 87102.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Daniels Family Funeral Services



7601 Wyoming Blvd NE



Albuquerque, NM 87109



505-821-0010



Patrick "Pat" Joseph VailPatrick "Pat" Joseph Vail, 76, passed away recently after a long productive life. Pat was born in Miami Beach FL, but came to New Mexico in 1969. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine Vail, formerly of Pepperell, MA and Rio Rancho, NM.He is survived by his loving wife, Bridget Ann Vail of Albuquerque NM; brother James A. Vail and sister-in-law Lois, of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Norma Jeffcoat and brother-in-law Bill, of Selma, NC; and his in-laws by marriage, John and Mary McCann, of Andover, MA; Bridget Fahy, of Co Galway, Ireland; and Michael Fahy, of Co Galway, Ireland.Pat loved to travel, use his computer, and do volunteer work. He earned six degrees, including a PhD in Physics, from the University of Massachusetts and was a graduate of Harvard University. He was a professional society fellow and received many other honors including Marquis Who's Who in 2019. He served on many charitable boards and was former District Governor of the Serra Club of the Southwestern US. He was Secretary of the New Mexico Council of Independent Colleges and Universities for many years. Pat was born into a US Air Force career family and he was a Vietnam-era veteran of the Air Force. He served the USAF over a 52 career in many capacities including as an acting Division Chief at the Air Force Research Laboratory. He was an extern companion member of the Little Brothers of the Good Shepherd.Visitation and a Rosary will be in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at 901 Brother Mathias Place, Albuquerque NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Labane, Ardrahan, Co Galway, Ireland, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery in Labane at a later date. Services in the US have been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services, 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM 87109. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Patrick's honor to the St. John of God Brothers, 901 Brother Mathias Place NW, Albuquerque 87102.To view information or leave a condolence please visitDaniels Family Funeral Services7601 Wyoming Blvd NEAlbuquerque, NM 87109505-821-0010 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close