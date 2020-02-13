Patsy D. Pacheco
Patricia D. Pacheco (Patsy), 79, went home peacefully to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Patsy's Life Celebration will begin with Rosary to be recited on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 562 Atrisco SW. Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:00 am also at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Please visit Patricia's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 13, 2020