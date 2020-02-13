Patsy D. Pacheco

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy goes out to the entire Pacheco family,..."
    - Jeanette Armijo
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
562 Atrisco SW
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Obituary
Patsy D. Pacheco





Patricia D. Pacheco (Patsy), 79, went home peacefully to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Patsy's Life Celebration will begin with Rosary to be recited on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church located at 562 Atrisco SW. Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:00 am also at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery located at 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Please visit Patricia's online guestbook at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
